CGI Group (GIB) Received its Third Buy in a Row

Brian Anderson- January 30, 2020, 7:04 AM EDT

After Raymond James and BMO Capital gave CGI Group (NYSE: GIB) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Canaccord Genuity. Analyst Robert Young maintained a Buy rating on CGI Group today and set a price target of C$116.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.81.

Young has an average return of 15.5% when recommending CGI Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is ranked #261 out of 5868 analysts.

CGI Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $92.41, which is an 8.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$114.00 price target.

CGI Group’s market cap is currently $21.21B and has a P/E ratio of 22.57. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.06.

CGI, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS), and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

