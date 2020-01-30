CGI Group (GIB): New Buy Recommendation for This Technology Giant

BMO Capital analyst Thanos Moschopoulos maintained a Buy rating on CGI Group (GIB) today and set a price target of C$117.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Moschopoulos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 76.0% success rate. Moschopoulos covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxar Technologies, Open Text, and Descartes.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CGI Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $88.91, a 13.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$114.00 price target.

Based on CGI Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $220 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $236 million.

CGI, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS), and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).