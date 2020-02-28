CGI Group (GIB) Gets a Hold Rating from CIBC

In a report released yesterday, Stephanie Price from CIBC maintained a Hold rating on CGI Group (GIB), with a price target of C$106.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $70.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Price is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 59.3% success rate. Price covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxar Technologies, Enghouse Systems, and Open Text.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CGI Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $87.26.

The company has a one-year high of $87.13 and a one-year low of $65.32. Currently, CGI Group has an average volume of 189.2K.

CGI, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS), and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).