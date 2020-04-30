CGI Group (GIB) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Steven Li maintained a Buy rating on CGI Group (GIB) today and set a price target of C$102.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $63.97.

Li has an average return of 3.5% when recommending CGI Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Li is ranked #754 out of 6561 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CGI Group with a $73.36 average price target, which is a 16.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$90.00 price target.

Based on CGI Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.05 billion and net profit of $290 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.96 billion and had a net profit of $311 million.

CGI, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS), and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC). The Northern Europe segment includes Nordics, Baltics, and Poland operations. The France segment comprises of the Luxembourg and Morocco operations. The ECS segment covers Netherlands and Germany. The APC segment covers India and Philippines. The company was founded by Serge Godin and André Imbeau in June 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.