CFRA Upgrades Las Vegas Sands (LVS) to Hold

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) received a Hold rating and a $48.00 price target from CFRA analyst Tuna Amobi today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $43.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Amobi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 66.7% success rate. Amobi covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, and Wynn Resorts.

Las Vegas Sands has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.45, a 31.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Nomura also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $55.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $74.30 and a one-year low of $33.30. Currently, Las Vegas Sands has an average volume of 8.1M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. Its properties feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. It operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore, and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao; Sands Cotai Central; The Parisian Macao; The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao; and Sands Macao. The Singapore segment includes the Marina Bay Sands. The United States segment consists of Las Vegas Operating Properties and Sands Bethlehem. The company was founded by Sheldon G. Adelson in August 2004 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.