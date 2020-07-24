CFRA Thinks HSBC Holdings’ Stock is Going to Recover

HSBC Holdings (HSBC) received a Buy rating and a $42.00 price target from CFRA analyst S&P Global Research on February 20. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.35, close to its 52-week low of $22.67.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for HSBC Holdings.

HSBC Holdings’ market cap is currently $95.11B and has a P/E ratio of 26.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.52.

HSBC Holdings Plc engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, Global Private Banking, and Corporate Centre. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment consists of retail banking, wealth management, asset management, and insurance. The Commercial Banking segment offers banking products and services. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes transaction banking, financing, advisory, capital markets, and risk management services. The Global Private Banking offers transaction banking, financing, advisory, capital markets and risk management services to high net worth individuals and families. The Corporate Centre segment is comprises of central treasury, including balance sheet management, other legacy businesses, interests in associates and joint ventures, central stewardship costs and the UK bank levy. The company was founded on January 1, 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

