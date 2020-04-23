CFRA Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Citizens Financial (CFG)

In a report issued on April 20, Pauline Bell from CFRA maintained a Buy rating on Citizens Financial (CFG), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.39.

Citizens Financial has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.64, a 38.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Citizens Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.52 billion and net profit of $34 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.48 billion and had a net profit of $439 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CFG in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending and leasing, trade financing, deposit and treasury management, foreign exchange and interest rate risk management, corporate finance and debt, and equity capital markets. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.