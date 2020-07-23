CFRA Remains a Buy on Citizens Financial (CFG)

CFRA analyst Pauline Bell maintained a Buy rating on Citizens Financial (CFG) on July 20 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.99.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Citizens Financial with a $30.63 average price target, a 20.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 7, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Based on Citizens Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.52 billion and net profit of $34 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.51 billion and had a net profit of $453 million.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending and leasing, trade financing, deposit and treasury management, foreign exchange and interest rate risk management, corporate finance and debt, and equity capital markets. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.