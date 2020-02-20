CFRA Reiterates a Buy Rating on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

CFRA analyst Matthew Miller reiterated a Buy rating on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.10, close to its 52-week low of $6.59.

Miller has an average return of 1.1% when recommending Cleveland-Cliffs.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is ranked #3114 out of 5992 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cleveland-Cliffs is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.50, implying a 42.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Cleveland-Cliffs’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $90.9 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $610 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 81 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CLF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. is an iron ore mining company. It supplies iron ore pellets to the North American steel industry from mines and pellet plants located in Michigan and Minnesota. It operates through the following segments: Mining & Pelletizing and Metallics.