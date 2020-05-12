CFRA Keeps Their Hold Rating on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

CFRA analyst Christopher Kuiper maintained a Hold rating on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) on May 9 and set a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $92.55.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Intercontinental Exchange with a $102.08 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $101.93 and a one-year low of $63.51. Currently, Intercontinental Exchange has an average volume of 4.2M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 105 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ICE in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Sprecher Jeffrey C, the CEO of ICE bought 104,911 shares for a total of $4,855,906.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings segments. The Trading and Clearing segment offers transaction-based executions and clearing activities. The Data and Listings segment includes securities and subscription-based data services. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.