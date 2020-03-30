CF Industries (CF) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on CF Industries (CF), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 61.1% success rate. Andrews covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Archer Daniels Midland, and Axalta Coating Systems.

CF Industries has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.08, which is a 68.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 15, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $55.16 and a one-year low of $19.73. Currently, CF Industries has an average volume of 3.06M.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other. The Ammonia segment produces anhydrous ammonia, which is company’s most concentrated nitrogen fertilizer product as it contains 82% nitrogen. The Granular Urea segment produces granular urea, which contains 46% nitrogen. The UAN segment produces urea ammonium nitrate solution, which is a liquid fertilizer product with a nitrogen content from 28% to 32%, is produced by combining urea and ammonium nitrate. The AN segment produces ammonium nitrate, which is a nitrogen-based product with a nitrogen content between 29% and 35%. The Other segment includes diesel exhaust fluid, nitric acid, urea liquor and aqua ammonia. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.