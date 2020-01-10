Ceva (CEVA) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley maintained a Buy rating on Ceva (CEVA) yesterday and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 66.2% success rate. Walkley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Sequans Communications S A, and Digi International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ceva is a Hold with an average price target of $27.50.

The company has a one-year high of $33.16 and a one-year low of $21.69. Currently, Ceva has an average volume of 99.12K.

CEVA, Inc. engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe and Middle East, and Asia Pacific.