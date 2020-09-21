Ceva (CEVA) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Ceva (CEVA), with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 67.4% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Enphase Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ceva with a $48.25 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $46.50 and a one-year low of $20.45. Currently, Ceva has an average volume of 148.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CEVA in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Peter Mcmanamon, a Director at CEVA sold 1,405 shares for a total of $60,513.

CEVA, Inc. engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe and Middle East, and Asia Pacific. Its portfolio include platforms for 5G baseband processing for handsets and radio access network; offerings for cellular internet of things; front-end voice and speech recognition software and algorithms with digital signal processing for voice enabled devices and AI assistants; imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device; and a self-contained AI processors. The company was founded on November 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.