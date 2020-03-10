CES Energy Solutions (CESDF) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Canaccord Genuity

CES Energy Solutions (CESDF) received a Hold rating and a C$1.50 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst John Bereznicki today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.85, close to its 52-week low of $0.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Bereznicki has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.3% and a 36.7% success rate. Bereznicki covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Precision Drilling, Gibson Energy, and AltaGas.

CES Energy Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.77.

CES Energy Solutions’ market cap is currently $230.3M and has a P/E ratio of 8.92. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.44.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. Its operations include Drilling Fluids, Production Chemicals, Transportation & Logistics, Environmental Services, and Laboratory Services. The company was founded on November 13, 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.