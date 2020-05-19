CES Energy Solutions (CESDF) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Keith Mackey reiterated a Buy rating on CES Energy Solutions (CESDF) on May 15 and set a price target of C$1.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Mackey is ranked #6412 out of 6594 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CES Energy Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.31, which is a 68.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 15, Industrial Alliance Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$1.50 price target.

CES Energy Solutions’ market cap is currently $171.5M and has a P/E ratio of 8.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.76.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. Its operations include Drilling Fluids, Production Chemicals, Transportation & Logistics, Environmental Services, and Laboratory Services. The company was founded on November 13, 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.