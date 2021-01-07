CES Energy Solutions (CESDF) Got Some Good News

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Bereznicki upgraded CES Energy Solutions (CESDF) to Buy today and set a price target of C$2.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Bereznicki is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.7% and a 44.4% success rate. Bereznicki covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Pembina Pipeline, Inter Pipeline, and Gibson Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CES Energy Solutions is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.51.

CES Energy Solutions’ market cap is currently $270.4M and has a P/E ratio of -1.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.00.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. Its operations include Drilling Fluids, Production Chemicals, Transportation & Logistics, Environmental Services, and Laboratory Services. The company was founded on November 13, 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.