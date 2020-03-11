Cerner (CERN) Gets a Buy Rating from UBS

UBS analyst Kevin Caliendo maintained a Buy rating on Cerner (CERN) today and set a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $69.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Caliendo is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 54.1% success rate. Caliendo covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Walgreens Boots Alliance, Premier, and Teladoc.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cerner with a $79.69 average price target, implying an 11.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $83.00 price target.

Based on Cerner’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $154 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $131 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CERN in relation to earlier this year.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation & training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employer health centers, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures associated with business activity in the United States. The International segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures linked to business activity in Aruba, Australia, Austria, the Bahamas, Belgium, Bermuda, Brazil, Canada, Cayman Islands, Chile, Denmark, Egypt, England, Finland, France, Germany, Guam, India, Ireland, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates. The company was founded by Neal L. Patterson, Clifford W. Illig and Paul N. Gorup in 1979 and is headquartered in North Kansas City, MO.