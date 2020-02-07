Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained a Hold rating on Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY) yesterday and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 75.3% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Slack Technologies, and Citrix Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ceridian HCM Holding with a $77.45 average price target, implying a 18.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

Ceridian HCM Holding’s market cap is currently $9.49B and has a P/E ratio of 124.63. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.05.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CDAY in relation to earlier this year.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc. engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality.