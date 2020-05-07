Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Alex Zukin from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY), with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $63.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Zukin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 71.9% success rate. Zukin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Slack Technologies.

Ceridian HCM Holding has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.58, which is a -0.5% downside from current levels. In a report released today, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ceridian HCM Holding’s market cap is currently $8.96B and has a P/E ratio of 108.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -31.55.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CDAY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc. engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels. The Bureau solutions offer payroll and payroll-related services using legacy technology. The company was founded on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.