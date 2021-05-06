Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Scott Berg reiterated a Buy rating on Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY) today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $89.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.7% and a 68.3% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and BigCommerce Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ceridian HCM Holding with a $106.75 average price target, implying a 17.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $111.06 and a one-year low of $58.61. Currently, Ceridian HCM Holding has an average volume of 1.07M.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc. engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels. The Bureau solutions offer payroll and payroll-related services using legacy technology. The company was founded on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.