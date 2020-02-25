Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Citigroup and Cowen & Co. gave Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from RBC Capital. Analyst Alex Zukin maintained a Buy rating on Ceridian HCM Holding yesterday and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $74.05, close to its 52-week high of $79.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Zukin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 75.8% success rate. Zukin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Slack Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ceridian HCM Holding with a $78.64 average price target, a 9.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $79.11 and a one-year low of $41.81. Currently, Ceridian HCM Holding has an average volume of 975.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CDAY in relation to earlier this year.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc. engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality.