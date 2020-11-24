Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings (CERE) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Sidoti

In a report issued on November 25, Sidoti from Sidoti downgraded Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings (CERE) to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.20.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.50.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CERE in relation to earlier this year.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company.