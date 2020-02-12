Cerence (CRNC) Receives a Buy from Wedbush

In a report released today, Daniel Ives from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Cerence (CRNC), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 63.8% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Slack Technologies, and Uber Technologies.

Cerence has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $20.50.

The company has a one-year high of $29.36 and a one-year low of $12.89. Currently, Cerence has an average volume of 522.6K.

Cerence, Inc. builds automotive cognitive assistance solutions to power natural and intuitive interactions between automobiles, drivers and passengers, and the broader digital world. It also engages in the sale of software licenses and cloud-connected services. The company was founded on February 14, 2019 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.