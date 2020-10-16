Cerence (CRNC) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Cerence (CRNC), with a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $53.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 57.3% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cerence with a $57.57 average price target.

Based on Cerence’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $74.81 million and GAAP net loss of $28.18 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $77.57 million and had a net profit of $1.77 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CRNC in relation to earlier this year.

Cerence, Inc. builds automotive cognitive assistance solutions to power natural and intuitive interactions between automobiles, drivers and passengers, and the broader digital world. It also engages in the sale of software licenses and cloud-connected services. The company was founded on February 14, 2019 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.