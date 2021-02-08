Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham assigned a Sell rating to Ceragon Networks (CRNT). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.1% and a 67.8% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Acacia Communications.

Ceragon Networks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell.

Ceragon Networks’ market cap is currently $452.8M and has a P/E ratio of -29.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.20.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company renders transmission capacity to mobile and fixed-line carriers, and private network operators. Ceragon Networks was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.