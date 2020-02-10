Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, George Iwanyc from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Ceragon Networks (CRNT), with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.85, close to its 52-week low of $1.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Iwanyc is ranked #5168 out of 5881 analysts.

Ceragon Networks has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Based on Ceragon Networks’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $186K. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $11.6 million.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company renders transmission capacity to mobile and fixed-line carriers, and private network operators.