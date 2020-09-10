Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Ceragon Networks (CRNT), with a price target of $3.25. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 54.4% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ceragon Networks is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $3.19 and a one-year low of $0.99. Currently, Ceragon Networks has an average volume of 524.7K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company renders transmission capacity to mobile and fixed-line carriers, and private network operators. Ceragon Networks was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.