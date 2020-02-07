Century Communities (CCS) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Alex Rygiel reiterated a Buy rating on Century Communities (CCS) today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.84.

Rygiel has an average return of 8.2% when recommending Century Communities.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is ranked #546 out of 5884 analysts.

Century Communities has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Century Communities’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $27.02 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $26.19 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Century Communities, Inc. engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Jurney Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.