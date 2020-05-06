Century Communities (CCS) Gets a Hold Rating from J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan analyst Michael Rehaut maintained a Hold rating on Century Communities (CCS) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Rehaut is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 53.2% success rate. Rehaut covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Brick Partners, Mohawk Industries, and M.D.C. Holdings.

Century Communities has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.67, which is a 20.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Based on Century Communities’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $603 million and net profit of $26.13 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $533 million and had a net profit of $17.12 million.

Century Communities, Inc. engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Jurney Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington. The Mountain segment represents Colorado, Nevada and Utah. The Texas segment is comprised of Houston, San Antonio and Austin. The Southeast segment is consisting of Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The Wade Jurney Homes segment is consist of Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company was founded by Dale Francescon and Robert J. Francescon in 2000 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.