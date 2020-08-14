Century Casinos (CNTY) Receives a Buy from Union Gaming

Union Gaming analyst John DeCree maintained a Buy rating on Century Casinos (CNTY) on August 5 and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.03.

According to TipRanks.com, DeCree is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 64.7% success rate. DeCree covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Monarch Casino & Resort, and Scientific Games.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Century Casinos is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.50, implying a 29.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.19 and a one-year low of $1.01. Currently, Century Casinos has an average volume of 719.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CNTY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

Century Casinos, Inc. is an international casino entertainment company, engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other. The Canada, United States, and Poland segments include the operations of the company’s properties in their respective geographical locations. The Corporate and Other segment consists of additional business activities including concession agreements, management agreements, consulting agreements, and certain other corporate and management operations. The company was founded by Erwin Haitzmann and Peter Hoetzinger in 1992 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO.