Century Aluminum (CENX) Gets a Hold Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Hold rating on Century Aluminum (CENX) on June 24 and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -17.5% and a 32.2% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Novagold Resources New, US Silica Holdings, and Cleveland-Cliffs.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Century Aluminum is a Hold with an average price target of $6.00, which is a -12.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 25, BMO Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $7.00 price target.

Based on Century Aluminum’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $421 million and GAAP net loss of $2.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $490 million and had a GAAP net loss of $34.6 million.

Century Aluminum Co. is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.