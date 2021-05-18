Centrus Energy (LEU) Gets a Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital analyst Joseph Reagor maintained a Buy rating on Centrus Energy (LEU) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Reagor is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 40.8% success rate. Reagor covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Paramount Gold Nevada, Avino Silver & Gold, and New Pacific Metals.

Centrus Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.00.

Centrus Energy’s market cap is currently $306.8M and has a P/E ratio of -58.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.84.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LEU in relation to earlier this year.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the low-enriched uranium (LEU) and Contract Services segments. The LEU segment has two components which include the sale of SWU and uranium. The Contract Services segment relates to the contract with UT-Battelle and limited services provided by Centrus to the United States Department of Energy and to contractors at the Piketon facility. The company was founded in October 1992 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.