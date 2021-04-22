Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Hold rating on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.1% and a 91.1% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Central Pacific Financial.

The the analyst consensus on Central Valley Community Bancorp is currently a Hold rating.

Central Valley Community Bancorp’s market cap is currently $246.6M and has a P/E ratio of 11.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.27.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CVCY in relation to earlier this year.

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business, personal, and online banking. It operates commercial real estate lending, SBA lending and agribusiness lending departments. The company was founded on November 15, 2000 and is headquartered in Fresno, CA.