Central Pacific Financial (CPF) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released today, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Central Pacific Financial (CPF). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.0% and a 88.3% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

The the analyst consensus on Central Pacific Financial is currently a Hold rating.

Based on Central Pacific Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $59.51 million and net profit of $6.86 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $54.9 million and had a net profit of $14.55 million.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services. The Treasury segment involves in managing company’s investment securities portfolio and wholesale funding activities. The All Others segment consists electronic banking, data processing, and management of bank owned properties. The company was founded on February 1, 1982 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.