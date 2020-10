Central Pacific Financial (CPF) Gets a Hold Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Andrew Liesch maintained a Hold rating on Central Pacific Financial (CPF) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.34, close to its 52-week low of $12.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Liesch is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -6.4% and a 35.7% success rate. Liesch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Westamerica Bancorporation, Capitol Federal Financial, and Southern Missouri Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Central Pacific Financial with a $15.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $30.56 and a one-year low of $12.40. Currently, Central Pacific Financial has an average volume of 178K.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services. The Treasury segment involves in managing company’s investment securities portfolio and wholesale funding activities. The All Others segment consists electronic banking, data processing, and management of bank owned properties. The company was founded on February 1, 1982 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.