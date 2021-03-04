Centerspace (CSR) Gets a Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird analyst Amanda Sweitzer maintained a Hold rating on Centerspace (CSR) yesterday and set a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $71.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Sweitzer is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 57.1% success rate. Sweitzer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Healthpeak Properties, and Mid-America Apartment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Centerspace is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $77.00, implying a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 23, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $77.36 and a one-year low of $43.58. Currently, Centerspace has an average volume of 54.44K.

Investors Real Estate Trust engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents’ experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St. Paul and Denver metropolitan areas. The company was founded on July 31, 1970 and is headquartered in Minot, ND.