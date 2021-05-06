Centerspace (CSR) Gets a Hold Rating from BTIG

BTIG analyst James W Sullivan reiterated a Hold rating on Centerspace (CSR) on May 3. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $68.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 61.3% success rate. Sullivan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Bluerock Residential Growth, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Mid-America Apartment.

Centerspace has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $77.00, implying an 11.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $77.30 and a one-year low of $56.70. Currently, Centerspace has an average volume of 42.48K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Investors Real Estate Trust engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents’ experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St. Paul and Denver metropolitan areas. The company was founded on July 31, 1970 and is headquartered in Minot, ND.