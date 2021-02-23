Centerspace (CSR) Gets a Buy Rating from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst John Kim maintained a Buy rating on Centerspace (CSR) today and set a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $71.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 52.2% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Easterly Government Properties, National Health Investors, and Apartment Income REIT.

Centerspace has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $81.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Centerspace’s market cap is currently $903.9M and has a P/E ratio of 16.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.69.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Investors Real Estate Trust engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents’ experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St. Paul and Denver metropolitan areas. The company was founded on July 31, 1970 and is headquartered in Minot, ND.