Centerra Gold (CAGDF) Receives a Hold from CIBC

In a report released yesterday, Bryce Adams from CIBC maintained a Hold rating on Centerra Gold (CAGDF), with a price target of C$12.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 47.6% success rate. Adams covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Golden Star Resources, Largo Resources, and Osisko Mining.

Centerra Gold has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.08, representing a 14.9% upside. In a report issued on February 5, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$11.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.85 and a one-year low of $4.76. Currently, Centerra Gold has an average volume of 26.38K.

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kyrgyz Republic, Turkey, North America, and Corporate and Other. The Kyrgyz Republic segment includes the operations of the kumtor gold project.