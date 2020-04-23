Centerra Gold (CAGDF) Receives a Hold from CIBC

In a report released today, Bryce Adams from CIBC maintained a Hold rating on Centerra Gold (CAGDF), with a price target of C$14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 60.0% success rate. Adams covers the NA sector, focusing on stocks such as Torex Gold Resources, Largo Resources, and Lundin Mining.

Centerra Gold has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.11, representing a 28.8% upside. In a report issued on April 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$11.00 price target.

Based on Centerra Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $313 million and GAAP net loss of $12.23 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $392 million and had a net profit of $48.98 million.

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kyrgyz Republic, Turkey, North America, and Corporate and Other. The Kyrgyz Republic segment includes the operations of the kumtor gold project. The Turkey segment represents the development of the Öksüt project. The North America segment consists of Mount Milligan mine for gold copper; and molybdenum that focuses on the operation of angeloth processing facility, and care and maintenance activities of the Endako and Thompson Creek Mines. The Corporate and Other segment comprises of the head office located in Toronto, the corporate office located in Denver, Colorado, the greenstone gold property, the kemess project, and other international exploration projects. The company was on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.