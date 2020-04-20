Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Receives a Hold from Barclays

In a report issued on April 17, Eric Beaumont from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Centerpoint Energy (CNP), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Beaumont is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 54.7% success rate. Beaumont covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Centerpoint Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.38, implying a 30.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Centerpoint Energy’s market cap is currently $8.31B and has a P/E ratio of 12.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.33.

CenterPoint Energy owns a portfolio of energy-related businesses. Its regulated electric utility provides transmission and distribution services to more than 2.5 million customers in the Houston area, southern Indiana, and west central Ohio. The company has natural gas distribution systems in seven states serving approximately 4.5 million customers. CenterPoint owns approximately 54% of Enable Midstream Partners, a partnership consisting of natural gas processing and storage facilities and more than 21,000 miles of interstate, intrastate, and gathering pipelines in the midcontinent region.