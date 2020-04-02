Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Receives a Buy from Credit Suisse

In a report released today, Michael Weinstein W. from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Centerpoint Energy (CNP), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.90, close to its 52-week low of $11.58.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 47.9% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Pinnacle West Capital, and Dominion Resources.

Centerpoint Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.17.

The company has a one-year high of $31.17 and a one-year low of $11.58. Currently, Centerpoint Energy has an average volume of 7.19M.

CenterPoint Energy owns a portfolio of energy-related businesses. Its regulated electric utility provides transmission and distribution services to more than 2.5 million customers in the Houston area, southern Indiana, and west central Ohio. The company has natural gas distribution systems in seven states serving approximately 4.5 million customers. CenterPoint owns approximately 54% of Enable Midstream Partners, a partnership consisting of natural gas processing and storage facilities and more than 21,000 miles of interstate, intrastate, and gathering pipelines in the midcontinent region.