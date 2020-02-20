Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Has a New Rating from BMO Capital

Centerpoint Energy (CNP) received a Hold rating and a $28.00 price target from BMO Capital analyst James Thalacker today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.03.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Centerpoint Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.88, implying a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Centerpoint Energy’s market cap is currently $13.27B and has a P/E ratio of 20.97. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on CNP: