Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) Receives a Sell from TD Securities

In a report released yesterday, TD Newcrest from TD Securities maintained a Sell rating on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV), with a price target of $0.70. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.67, close to its 52-week low of $0.24.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Centennial Resource Development is a Hold with an average price target of $0.93.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $5.35 and a one-year low of $0.24. Currently, Centennial Resource Development has an average volume of 6.43M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CDEV in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Silver Run Acquisition Corporation operates as a special purpose acquisition company. The Company aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. Silver Run Acquisition focuses on acquiring a target business in the energy industry.