Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Scott Hanold from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV), with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -6.9% and a 36.8% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Southwestern Energy, Matador Resources, and Earthstone Energy.

Centennial Resource Development has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $1.56.

The company has a one-year high of $4.67 and a one-year low of $0.24. Currently, Centennial Resource Development has an average volume of 6.31M.

