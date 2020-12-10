Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) Receives a Buy from KeyBanc

KeyBanc analyst Leo Mariani maintained a Buy rating on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Mariani is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.0% and a 42.0% success rate. Mariani covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Whiting Petroleum Corporation, Magnolia Oil & Gas, and Concho Resources.

Centennial Resource Development has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $1.05.

Centennial Resource Development’s market cap is currently $470.4M and has a P/E ratio of -0.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.15.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CDEV in relation to earlier this year.

