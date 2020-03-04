Centene (CNC) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Evercore ISI and Citigroup gave Centene (NYSE: CNC) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Michael Wiederhorn maintained a Buy rating on Centene yesterday and set a price target of $83.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 66.8% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Community Health, The Ensign Group, and Addus Homecare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Centene with a $80.54 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $68.64 and a one-year low of $41.62. Currently, Centene has an average volume of 4.99M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Centene Corp. engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Read More on CNC: