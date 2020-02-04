Centene (CNC) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Michael Wiederhorn from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Centene (CNC), with a price target of $83.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 68.6% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Addus Homecare, UnitedHealth, and LHC Group.

Centene has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $80.70, implying a 27.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $103.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $69.25 and a one-year low of $41.62. Currently, Centene has an average volume of 4.41M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Centene Corp. engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the Managed Care and Specialty Services segments. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.