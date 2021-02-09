Centene (CNC) Gets a Buy Rating from Merrill Lynch

Merrill Lynch analyst Kevin Fischbeck reiterated a Buy rating on Centene (CNC) today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $60.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Fischbeck is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 68.9% success rate. Fischbeck covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Community Health, Tenet Healthcare, and Universal Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Centene with a $78.38 average price target, a 31.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Centene’s market cap is currently $33.77B and has a P/E ratio of 16.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -92.52.

Centene Corp. engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid. The Specialty Services segment offers healthcare services and products to state programs, correctional facilities, healthcare organizations, employer groups, and other commercial organizations. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.