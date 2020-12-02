Centamin (CELTF) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Tyler Broda reiterated a Hold rating on Centamin (CELTF) yesterday and set a price target of p145.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Broda is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 52.8% success rate. Broda covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sibanye Stillwater, Anglogold Ashanti, and Gold Fields.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Centamin with a $1.92 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Centamin’s market cap is currently $1.72B and has a P/E ratio of 12.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.32.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.